PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In just two days, the Portland City Council will discuss a plan to create a new police oversight system.
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty introduced the plan, Agenda Item 633. On Wednesday, the council will discuss sending a Charter Amendment to voters to authorize a new oversight system.
If passed, a new oversight board of community members would be put together to independently investigate police employees and make recommendations regarding police practices. The board would have authority to exercise judgement without interference from any city leaders.
The proposed ballot measure is a getting a strong reaction from the Portland Police Association. Its president, Daryl Turner, said he feels the proposed ballot measure would violate the law.
"It violates collective bargaining law, because anything to do with discipline is a mandatory subject of bargaining, so they will have to bargain," Turner said. "The city would then have to bargain with the union to make these changes, and that’s not being done. What Commissioner Hardesty is trying to do is circumvent the law, circumvent that system by going to the voters."
Turner says there's already a structure in place for police accountability.
"Those processes work pretty good right now, they can always be tightened up and made better," Turner said. "But a complete overhaul of the system is not needed, it’s costly. We have several layers of transparency, several layers of oversight including an independent police review, including a citizen’s review committee as well as our own internal affairs division to investigate alleged violation of policy or alleged misconduct by police officers."
Turner feels police reform is important, but he says this proposed ballot measure would take more work to accomplish than a few changes to its current system.
"We’re always looking for ways to be transparent, we have a system that works right now," Turner said. "If it needs to be fine turned, we’re willing to look at reforms to it to rework it. But to change the whole system and overhaul it, especially at a time right now when we need surety on some things, the community needs surety, they need to know that there’s a system in place that works."
Turner is expecting the council to vote on this agenda item Wednesday.
FOX 12 reached out to Commissioner Hardesty's office for a comment in response to the letter from PPA, but the newsroom had not heard back Monday evening. For a full look at Agenda Item 633, click here.
(2) comments
Ok. On this issue I fully agree with Hardesty. Police accountability has been a long standing issue f or Portland for many decades ("Don't choke em Smoke em" is just one incident). Currently, the citizenry of this city truly have no role in anything to do with accountability for police officers. Even the mayor cannot simply terminate individual officers should they engage in misconduct viewed to be unacceptable by any reasonable observer. The city iß often forced to pay the officer back pay and reinstate the cop due to the union agreements. It is the public who are subjected to police misconduct, which, as many are begining to now realize, occurs far more often then anyone realized before, and it should be the public who have a tangible, accessible process to seek true redress of grievances regarding police accountability. For years police have enjoyed basic immunity to behave however they may, with no means of addressing treatment or lack of service police may subject the public to and that needs to change. Of course PPA strongly dislikes the concept of any oversight they may not be capable of controlling. Who wouldn't want things to stay the way they are, if you were a member of PPB??
Maybe if Hardesty told the people to get off the street instead of hanging out and adding fuel to the fire, this would end. What a great role model for our society. NOT....
