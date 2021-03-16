PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The president of the Portland Police Association has resigned from that position over a “serious mistake” related to a hit-and-run investigation that was initially falsely linked to City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.
The PPA announced Tuesday that Brian Hunzeker, “made a serious, isolated mistake.” The PPA did not state what mistake had been made by Hunzeker. Hunzeker remains employed by the Portland Police Bureau.
“We apologize to Commissioner Hardesty for that mistake and will be reaching out to meet with her personally,” according to the PPA.
The PPA added, “Brian’s mistake was not driven by malice. But it was a serious mistake. He has held himself to account by resigning his position as PPA President effective immediately. The PPA’s Executive Board has accepted his resignation.”
Hardesty addressed allegations earlier this month that she was the driver in a hit-and-run collision in southeast Portland. Hardesty said she didn’t leave her house on the day of the incident and her car isn’t even currently operational.
The Portland Police Bureau then confirmed she was not a suspect in the case.
Last week, PPB released records from the investigation that showed the driver whose car was hit told a 911 dispatcher, “It was Jo Ann Hardesty, she was behind me for three stop lights, I know it was her.” The caller did not have license plate information for the suspect vehicle. The woman then told officers that because Hardesty was an elected official, she should be held accountable.
Officers used TriMet surveillance video to identify the actual suspect as a 65-year-old Vancouver woman. Investigators said, “there is a resemblance between Hardesty and Collins,” according to the police report.
Hardesty stated she believed a “smear campaign” was responsible for the release of information that falsely linked her to the case.
On Tuesday, Hardesty released a statement that she was just learning of the development involving Hunzeker after being in a council budget work session. She did add, "I do know that Mayor Wheeler and I agreed that the scope of the impending outside investigation into the Portland Police Bureau will not only get to the bottom of this specific politically motived leak, but will also look into potential political and racial bias, as well as potential ties to white supremacists within the Portland Police Bureau.”
FOX 12 reached out to Hardesty's office for clarification and alleged specific instances regarding the last line of her statement.
While the PPA didn’t release any further information about the “mistake” by Hunzeker, only that they had been made aware of it over the last 24 hours, the association stated, “We acknowledge the need to improve, starting from within.” Former PPA President Daryl Turner has been asked to return as the interim executive director of the union.
Hunzeker was sworn in Oct. 30, 2020 as PPA president. On Nov. 4, 2020, he released a statement about the City Council and PPB budgets that was critical of Hardesty. The information attributed to Hunzeker states, “Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has consistently spearheaded efforts to defund the police. She lied about police officers setting fires to incite riots. She calls for police accountability but stands opposed to body cameras. She hasn’t been able to get her 2-person Street Response team running a year after it was approved by Council. She wants to control public safety in our City but who holds her accountable for her words and actions?”
On March 6, in another post on the PPA Facebook page attributed to Hunzeker, he wrote regarding the hit-and-run investigation, “With the catastrophic and inadequate staffing at the Portland Police Bureau, it’s unconscionable for the Mayor to prioritize a case of mistaken identity over the legitimate community concerns like nightly shootings, violence, arson, and vandalism.”
Hunzeker also wrote regarding Hardesty, “In less than 24 hours, the accusation was resolved and her name was cleared.”
On Tuesday evening, Wheeler released a statement about Hunzeker's resignation as PPA president, demanding an immediate "full and transparent accounting of what he did and what his motivations were to Commissioner Hardesty and the public."
"I appreciate the association’s call for accountability, but his resignation raises significant questions that remain unanswered. Mr. Hunzeker has given no reason for his resignation except that he made a serious mistake about an ongoing criminal investigation. As the police commissioner, I demand to know what that mistake was. I have called for an internal investigation to clarify the circumstances," Wheeler stated.
Ah, so much drama when we take offense so easily:)
Speaking of the Street Response Team with Banker's Hours, what's going on with them How many mental health crises have they prevented? How many 911 calls have been routed to them?
Jo-Ann Hardesty were a trump supporter this would not even be an issue. But because Jo-Ann Hardesty is a left-wing radical liberal Democrat this is earth-shattering news and needs to be investigated that a police officer mentioned who are potential suspect was.
Hardesty should apologize to the decent citizens of Portland...what few remain.
No surprise Hardesty blames white supremacy for any sort of problem she has.
