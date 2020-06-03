Portland Police Association president thanks citizens trying to stop violence during protests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The president of the Portland Police Association is thanking those who’ve stepped up during recent protests to stop violence, vandalism, and looting.
Daryl Turner says it’s an impactful way to help during protests where a large majority want the event to remain peaceful.
“When they make it be clear that if anybody in this crowd that I'm in does anything violent, destroys property, does anything like that, I'm going to report you," Turner said. "You're going to be cast out, I'm going to report it. I think that's a huge nugget for us, that's first and foremost. That's more proactive than anything we can do."
Turner says during protests police react to behaviors in the crowd.
“To protect not only the people in the crowd who are peacefully protesting and exercising their First Amendment right but also law enforcement officers, other people, officers, we have to protect everybody in those crowds,” Turner said. “And we have to protect the people who are committing the violence too and make sure that our response is as low level as possible but to be able to stop what they're doing.”
Turner says that low level response varies in each situation.
But to have people who are stepping up before things escalate, Turner says, helps police do their jobs.
“We need more police officers in the City of Portland that we're catastrophically shortly staffed, you can see it out in the protests,” Turner said. “We are here to protect you but we want to make sure that we have enough people to do that.”
FOX 12 asked Turner if the department feels outnumbered on the streets during protests.
“We are outnumbered, it's not a matter of feeling, we are outnumbered,” Turner said.
But he warns there’s a fine line for the people stepping up to help in those situations.
“I would like citizens to be careful because if they do meet resistance, that's when it's time to call 911,” Turner said. “Don't try to handle it themselves because you're obviously facing somebody who doesn't want to listen to reason.”
Turner says he believes change will come out of the nation’s current climate, following the death of George Floyd.
But Turner says he’s not sure what that will look like yet.
Turner says the police are in this with the community. If there’s a bad officer, he wants that bad officer gone.
