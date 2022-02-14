PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After Portland hits an alarming number of deadly homicides in 2022, Portland Police Association weighs in.

“It's heartbreaking. We're experiencing disorder and crime rising in Portland that we’ve never had before,” says President of Portland Police Association, Aaron Schmautz.

Portland Police tells FOX 12 that in 2022 alone, there have been 170 shootings, 12 deadly homicides, averaging three shootings a day in Portland.

Schmautz says seeing numbers like these brings an unparalleled sense of urgency,” we're at a place right now where if we don't act quickly, this is going to be another concerning year and I don't want to be discussing breaking records again when we get to December.”

So, where do we begin when it comes to combating gun violence in our neighborhoods?

Schmautz says, “the issue here is addressing why people are wanting to engage in violence, finding ways that are novel to interdict and to kind of change that pathway.”

He went on to say that one integral tool in fighting this problem is having proper staffing within the force, which is a critical issue in the police bureau now.

“We need more police officers; we need more public safety infrastructure in the city. We have a critical criminal public safety issue going on in Portland right now, and we need more police officers to respond to those problems.”

Schmautz says it's imperative that we have a genuine conversation about how our community wants to experience law enforcement from here on out.

“There's people in our community who are very frustrated at the law enforcement service they're receiving, saying that it’s inadequate because the response times take a while or they're calling 911 and we have to put them on hold. We all need to have a very honest conversation together about how we want to experience law enforcement, how do we want to work together to resolve these problems and we need to have those conversations from the lens of, how do we work together,” says Schmautz.

There is also the lingering question of where the guns used in these crimes are coming from? Schmautz says it's hard to pinpoint but they have a good idea when it comes to tracking.

“Every time a gun is used in a crime, we have the technology, and the ability to look at that firearm to see if it has been used in shootings elsewhere. You know, a lot of these guns are guns that are passed along. They're used by multiple different people. They're sold, they're stolen in burglaries,” says Schmautz.