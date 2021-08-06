Portland Police Association urges city leaders to fully fund, staff PPB

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Association (PPA) is launching a public safety awareness campaign by placing billboards throughout Portland, to urge city leaders to fully fund and staff the Portland Police Bureau.
PPA says seven billboards will be going up throughout the metro area.
One of the billboards reads: "Do you feel safe in Portland?"
It speaks directly to what some neighbors are concerned about with a dramatic rise in shootings.
"I don't feel safe at all," Hazelwood neighbor, Randy Philbrick said. "My concealed carry permit's coming in the mail today. So later today or this weekend I'll probably go shopping for a gun myself. And like I told you before I was always one that didn't feel the need to have a gun. But it's getting to the point where it's unavoidable. You almost have to have one you know for your own protection."
PPA is urging city leaders to prioritize public safety.
"We want to not only let them know that we recognize it but that the public recognizes it," Portland Police Association (PPA) Executive Director, Daryl Turner said.
Turner says the community is suffering without enough officers on the streets.
"This is a campaign obviously with the billboards to be able to not only raise public awareness, I think the public's already aware of the rise in homicides and shootings in the City of Portland, violent crime, crime in general, traffic fatalities, we need more police officers," Turner said. "Our response times to calls are drastically higher than they were five years ago, seven years ago when it was about two and a half minutes response time now it's about over eight minutes response time to most calls. That is unacceptable but it's not because the police officers aren't doing their job, it's not because the dispatchers aren't doing their job, it's cause we're overwhelmed by the number of calls."
The billboards push to this website asking the community to sign a petition to invest in public safety.
"Every year it costs more to buy a gallon of milk, a gallon of gasoline or a loaf of bread, so why wouldn't public safety be the same," Turner said. "It costs more to run public safety every year because we use materials that cost more every year."
Some Portland residents have said this isn't the answer, that it's a multifaceted issue.
Turner responded to that sentiment.
"There are a host of issues and ours is not the only answer but ours is one of the biggest answers," Turner said.
FOX 12 asked Turner about community members who don't support giving the police more funding, but instead want more accountability from officers.
"I've advocated for body cams, we advocated hard we worked on policies we worked with the bureau," Turner said.
Turner says PPA plans to present the petition signatures to the city sometime before budget hearings in October.
I don't see many serious discussions about how defunding the police is working out, in fact all I see are people begging for more police protection, all except city council. Exactly who is the city representing???
