PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police say an attempted kidnapping suspect has been arrested.
Wednesday afternoon, police say someone called 911 after seeing a man she recognized as the suspect of the attempted kidnapping.
Officers found the suspect in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. Erick Alexander, 30, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the second degree.
Detectives have been able to connect Alexander to four other instances, which occurred the day before and the day after the attempted kidnapping involving a father and son in the Pearl District.