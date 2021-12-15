Portland police: Attempted kidnapping suspect may have been targeting other people

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police say a second incident reported in the Pearl District Tuesday likely involves the same man who tried to kidnap a 6-year-old 30-45 minutes later.
After PPB released information Tuesday, they were contacted by a mother who said she also had a confrontation that matches the description of the suspect. She reported it on Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m., roughly 30-45 minutes before the attempted kidnapping involving a father and son walking in the Pearl District.
The woman was pushing her baby in a stroller on Northwest Northrup Street between Northwest 9th Avenue and Northwest 10th Avenue when she said a suspect matching the same description approached her and followed her, even when she crossed the street to get away from him.
She confronted him and he eventually walked away. She was able to take some pictures of the suspect.
Police suspect the man may have been in the neighborhood for a while targeting other victims. Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area is asked to review footage from 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. and contact Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991 with any new information.