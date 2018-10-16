PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One day after Mayor Ted Wheeler proposed a new ordinance to potentially regulate protests in Portland, the Portland Police Bureau issued a recap of what occurred with armed protesters downtown during one recent incident.
Wheeler on Monday cited an escalation in violence and property damage connected with recent rallies, specifically involving the Patriot Prayer group and Antifa counter-protesters.
In one case on Aug. 4, Wheeler said protesters had, “positioned themselves on a rooftop parking structure in downtown Portland with a cache of firearms.” Wheeler said the guns were temporarily seized, before being returned.
Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson disputed the phrasing used to describe that incident and accused Wheeler of lying to the public.
On Tuesday, The Portland Police Bureau issued a report to “clarify” information about that situation.
On Aug. 4, officers contacted a group of 20-30 people on the top floor of a parking garage about three blocks away from a planned rally in Waterfront Park. Police said the demonstrators were putting on padded clothing and helmets, while gathering weapons, including “make-shift sticks.”
The group was informed they could not bring weapons into the park, so some placed placed them back into their vehicles, while others said they would not enter the park.
Four other people were then contacted on the northeast side of the top of the garage. The sergeant involved learned the men had concealed weapon permits and three rifles.
The men told the sergeant they were going to stay at the garage and act as a quick extraction team in case any of their group was injured during the demonstration, according to police.
The men were described as “compliant” and allowed the sergeant to inspect the weapons. All three guns were in cases and one was disassembled. None of the firearms were loaded.
In consultation with the city attorney’s office, the sergeant told the men to store the weapons in a locked storage container in the back of the pickup and place the ammo away from the weapons in a different part of the truck.
“After further review it has been determined that no firearms were seized or taken as safe keeping from the individuals in the parking garage, as police did not have lawful authority to do so. No arrests were made as no laws were broken,” according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.
Officers continued to monitor the individuals in question for some time during this event.
“Based on information learned during the contact with the individuals, there was no imminent danger to the public and no police reports were written regarding this activity,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.
The police bureau did state officers are becoming increasingly concerned that people involved in continuing demonstrations and counter-demonstrations are talking about arming themselves on social media, while officers have witnessed and seized guns, bats, chemicals, explosives and make-shift weapons in the crowds.
Wheeler is proposing an ordinance that would allow restrictions on the time, place and length of protests and rallies if two or more groups with a history of violence are planning simultaneous demonstrations and the general safety of the public is at risk.
The City Council would have to approve the proposal for it to take effect.
Gibson on Tuesday said he was sick of fighting in the streets and wanted both sides to come together to have Wheeler removed from office, alleging that the proposed new ordinance is unconstitutional.
When asked if he would comply with the new ordinance if it's passed, Gibson said, "There are certain things I'm willing to go to jail for."
