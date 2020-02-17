PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has expanded its online crime reporting system to allow community members to report additional crimes.
Previously, only a select number of crimes could be reported without suspect information to PPB online, including thefts, hit-and-runs and vandalism. That has now been expanded to include a variety of different crimes, including illegal dumping, phone scams and ID theft.
Police Chief Jami Resch said the bureau is “proactively considering several approaches to increase efficiencies and improve customer service.”
To report a crime online, go to https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/cor.
Benefits to reporting more crimes online, according to PPB, include choosing a convenient time to report a crime, rather than waiting for an officer to respond; victims can get a copy of their police report directly through email; officers can focus on higher priority calls; more low-level crimes being reported, which will help investigators connect more criminal cases while keeping more accurate crime statistics.
PPB also reports that it will allow for the use of technology to help the bureau work “more efficiently in the midst of a staffing change.”
The additional call types that can be reported online include:
Fraud/Identity Theft (where there is no suspect)
- Identity Theft -- under $5,000
- Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card
- Forgery, including forged checks
- Telephone scams
Theft
- Shoplifts where no suspect is in custody
- Mail Theft (unless a government partner or business is the complainant)
- Theft of Bicycle (under $10,000 value)
- Non-felony level thefts where there is no suspect info (except for theft of drug calls such as prescription medication)
Miscellaneous
- Illegal Dumping
- Burglary to unoccupied detached garages, sheds, storage units
Crime victims should call 911 in emergency situations. Other reports can still be made to the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.
