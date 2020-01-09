PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau held a promotions ceremony Thursday as new leadership takes shape.
There have been several promotions within the department recently, including Chief Jami Resch taking over for former chief Danielle Outlaw, who took a new position as the police commissioner for the City of Philadelphia.
On Thursday, longtime officers Chris Davis and Mike Frome were sworn into new roles. Davis is the bureau’s new deputy chief, with Frome becoming the assistant chief. Chief Resch says she’s worked well with them over the years and she’s confident they’re ready to help her lead the bureau.
“As we begin this new chapter, we as a team have a solid background of the vision and goals of the organization, and we will continue our path of great work that's already being done,” Resch said.
Four police officers and one new public safety support specialist also joined the bureau this week.
