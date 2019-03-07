Portland Police Bureau releases investigative reports of deadly January officer-involved shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has released investigative reports into a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred in southeast Portland in January.
Andre C. Gladen, 36, was shot and killed after police responded to a report that he would not leave a person’s property on the 9600 block of Southeast Market Street.
Link: PPB investigative reports on January officer-involved shooting
The man living in the home told FOX 12 in January that Gladen asked for water, then asked to come inside saying someone was trying to kill him.
Desmond Pescaia said Gladen eventually went into the home and rushed the arriving officer with a knife.
Police said the officer used a Taser on Gladen, but it was not effective. The officer then shot Gladen.
Pescaia told FOX 12 in January that the officer saved his life.
Gladen’s family met with Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Danielle Outlaw last month after sending a letter to city officials saying, “The policing institutions of the city of Portland failed Andre.”
The letter states Gladen was legally blind and suffered from schizophrenia, and that he had sought psychological services while visiting his cousin in Portland on the day he was killed.
The 194-page investigative document released by the Portland Police Bureau on Thursday does not include an interview with the officer who shot Gladen. The officer provided testimony to the Multnomah County grand jury and those transcripts will be released when completed, according to the police bureau.
The officer has returned to regular duty status.
"The Portland Police Bureau is committed to transparency and we released the investigative files as soon as appropriate," said Chief Danielle Outlaw. "We understand there will still be questions from the community. Some of these questions we hope will be answered when we are able to view the Grand Jury transcripts. Internally, we will continue with the comprehensive review process."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.