PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After two years on the job, Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw believes the police bureau's relationship with the community is improving.
In a one-on-one interview Friday, Outlaw cited improved communication between officers and the community and the bureau's evolving response to protests, highlighted by the protest on Aug. 17, during which officers made more than a dozen arrests.
"There were a lot more cases charged," Outlaw said. "We worked really closely with the district attorney's office. Really closely with the U.S. Attorney's office. I mean, it was far more collaboration."
A year before, officers fired aerial distractionary devices into a crowd of protesters, injuring some, and prompting lawsuits against the city, including one suit filed in early October.
After that protest in 2018, Outlaw suspended the bureau's use of aerial distractionary devices, and they haven't been used since.
"I think it's important as a leader to step back and reassess each and every time," Outlaw said. "To say, okay, until we have a decision, it could be years, what worked during this moment and what didn't?"
Outlaw said the bureau has taken positive steps forward in her tenure as chief, with improvements in training and increased use of data to drive enforcement decisions.
She has also fielded criticism for the bureau's response to past protests, arrests of homeless people, and officer involved shootings.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.