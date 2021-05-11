Portland Police Bureau says cyberattacks targeting kids have increased during pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With kids spending more time online over the past year during distance learning, there has been a corresponding increase in online solicitation of minors.
"A lot of these adults sometimes will pretend to be other children and strike up conversations and friendships with their kids online, just to try to seduce them. In some cases to try to meet up with them, or at least to send some kind of provocative images of them or their siblings," said Sgt. Davis Kile, who supervises the Child Abuse Team at the Portland Police Bureau.
Kile said his team has seen cases of online enticement of children double during the pandemic, with more than 400 reported cases over the past year.
Predators often lurk on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, but also can use online games to try to contact kids.
"I know a lot of younger kids play a game called Roblox. Which is a great game, but it's also an avenue for perpetrators to get on there and try to strike up conversations with children," said Kile. "A lot of times, it will start off with something as simple as 'I will send you Roblox money to use in a game if you can send me a picture of yourself.'"
The games and apps usually offer some kind of parental controls, but cybersecurity experts say they're not a guaranteed safeguard.
"The kids generally of that generation are very cybersavvy, and they understand how to get around these parental controls. In fact most parents may not know where to start with them," said Brian Linder, an emerging threats expert with Check Point Software.
Linder said parents can and should load software onto their children's devices that provide security, if possible.
"But in the case of, for instance, a school device, you're not going to be authorized to install any of that on a device owned by your school district," said Linder.
Kile said the best thing parents can do to protect their kids is to have an honest conversation with them about what they might encounter online, and encourage them to tell a parent if someone they don't know tries to strike up a conversation.
Parents can find helpful videos about how to talk to their children on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website.
