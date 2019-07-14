PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Sunday is expected to conduct raids in at least nine major cities in the United States.
ICE officers say they will focus on undocumented immigrants with outstanding deportation orders.
While Portland is not one of the cities targeted in the crackdown, the Portland Police Bureau released a statement saying it will not be enforcing federal immigration laws, but will follow and enforce Oregon law, which states:
“No law enforcement agency of the State of Oregon or of any political subdivision of the state shall use agency moneys, equipment or personnel for the purpose of detecting or apprehending persons whose only violation of law is that they are persons of foreign citizenship present in the United States in violation of federal immigration laws.”
PPB Chief Danielle Outlaw added that she wants the immigrant community to feel safe.
“Now more than ever it is important to understand and recognize the uncertainty and fear for many in our immigrant communities, not just around immigration enforcement efforts, but also hate crimes,” she said in a statement.
Outlaw said, “Members of the Police Bureau continue our outreach efforts to build relationships, especially in communities that may be distrustful of police. We want everyone in our community to feel safe and protected, which is why it is important to understand PPB’s role and the laws related to immigration enforcement.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.