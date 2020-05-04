Portland Police Bureau Sunshine Division launches food box delivery service

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau's nonprofit, Sunshine Division, launched a food box delivery service to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunshine Division Executive Director Kyle Camberg said the program launched four weeks ago through major donations from community partners. He says the organization delivers more than 1000 food boxes each week to families.
Many of those food boxes are delivered by dozens of Portland police officers, like officer Matt Tobey.
FOX 12 followed Tobey on his route on Monday while he delivered to people like single mother of three Yulia Lewis.
Lewis is originally from Russia. She says she's currently laid off because she works in the restaurant industry.
She gets a food box delivered to her family each week.
"I have goosebumps because, I mean, what I'm saying from all my heart, I really, really, really appreciate it," Lewis said. "From all the single moms I want to say thank you."
Lewis has weathered storms before, but during this pandemic, while she's out of work, anything helps to feed her family.
"I came through a lot," Lewis said. "So I was in a very hard situation, I was in a shelter with my kids and I was homeless, which I didn't expect."
Lewis is an example of thousands of families that the Sunshine Division's delivered food to over the last month.
"I know the kind of situation she's in and she's doing such a great job and she just needs a little bit of help and Sunshine Division these boxes help us fill that hole that she has in her life right now," Tobey said.
Tobey has formed bonds with many families, like Lewis' boys, who made a poster to thank him for the kindness.
"How do you put something like that into words" Tobey said. "It's fun to see their smiling faces and it's fun to have this relationship with them and hopefully in ten years, in 20 years they'll remember they'll remember the opportunity that they had to work with me. And I'm certainly never going to forget it," Tobey said.
To apply for a food box, or if you'd like donate to Sunshine Division, click here: https://sunshinedivision.org/.
