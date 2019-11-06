WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) – The City of Washougal’s new police chief is a 25-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau.
Wendi Steinbronn will take over the police department at the end of the month. Currently, Steinbronn is the commander of Portland’s north precinct.
In a statement, Steinbronn called the appointment “an honor”.
In Washougal, Steinbronn will oversee a department of 25 employees, including 21 commissioned officers and a $4.2-million budget.
Washougal’s current police chief, Ron Mitchell, will retire at the end of November after serving the department for 23 years.
