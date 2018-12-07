PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland Police Bureau captain has entered a second no contest plea after crashing into a pole in June.
Cpt. Steven J. Jones pleaded no contest to DUII on Aug. 14 and then no contest to reckless driving this week.
As part of his plea agreement, Jones will pay more than $38,000 in restitution within 60 days to the city of Portland. He also received a three-month suspended driver’s license and entered a diversion program.
Jones was arrested in June after crashing into a telephone pole on the 2600 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue.
Police said he was off-duty at the time, but driving a city vehicle, and alcohol was determined to be a factor in the crash. A breath test showed a blood-alcohol level of .10 percent, according to investigators.
Nobody else was in the car and Jones was not injured.
Jones, a 23-year veteran of the force, was cited and released and subsequently placed on paid administrative leave.
“Like with most first time DUII offenders, the defendant was given the opportunity of participating in the Multnomah County DUII Diversion Program. Upon successful completion of the program, the defendant will be able to withdraw his pleas and have the charges dismissed,” according to a statement from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
