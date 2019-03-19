Portland police: Carjacking suspect arrested after threatening to hurt driver with bottle

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police say she stole a pickup and another person’s cell phone.
The suspect allegedly stole the green Ford Ranger just before 11:40 a.m. at the Burgerville drive-through at Southeast 12th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Street after threatening to hurt the driver with a bottle. The victim was not injured.
About 20 minutes later, police received a call about a truck that was blocking a driveway near the 600 block of Southeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard and confirmed it was the same truck that was stolen earlier.
When officers checked the area, they were flagged down by a witness who reported a pedestrian had just been robbed of their cell phone. Police say that victim has not reported the crime.
Officers located the suspect in the 4400 block of Northeast Glisan Street and arrested him.
The suspect’s identity is unknown and he was booked at the Multnomah County Jail as “John Doe”. He is facing charges of robbery in the first degree and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to contact Robbery Detective Hiedi Housley at 503-823-1063 or at hiedi.housley@portlandoregon.gov.
