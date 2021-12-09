PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police have released the identity of the suspect who was shot a killed by police on Interstate 5 on Monday.
Police say the man is 30-year-old Brandon L. Keck.
The officer who shot the suspect, John Hughes, is a 17-year veteran of the department, the PPB said in a release Tuesday. Per department protocol, Hughes will be interviewed within 48 hours of the shooting and be placed on paid administrative leave until the completion of the investigation.
On Monday around 9:30 a.m., the PPB said officers responded to a home invasion robbery in North Portland where a suspect had stolen a vehicle. From there, the man reportedly stole more vehicles while armed. One of those carjackings happened at the Hyatt Regency Portland At The Oregon Convention Center when a valet was parking a vehicle.
Police said they found Keck around 10 a.m. and were following him when he drove the wrong direction onto I-5 South near Rosa Parks Way and tried to carjack another person. Initial reports said he shot a woman during that carjacking, but police have since determined that the female victim was not injured by gunfire. They're working to determine the cause of her injury.
At some point after the last carjacking, Hughes shot and killed Keck on I-5. Police have not released any additional information.