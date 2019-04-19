PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police arrested a 23-year old man and charged him with attempted rape, and he may face more charges.
Police say they were called to the area of Northwest Kearney St. and 19th Ave. just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say they found a person who says they were sexually assaulted. Preston Owens, 23, was arrested.
Portland police say their Sex Crimes Unit interviewed Owens before he was arrested. They say that neither of the two people involved knew each other.
Crime victim advocates say stranger on stranger sexual assaults are fairly rare.
Rose Mary Brewer with the Oregon Crime Victims Law Center says most often in these types of crimes, the victim and the suspect know each other and have some sort of relationship.
“The kind of trauma that a victim goes through when something like this happens is indescribable,” Brewer said, “It’s nothing that anybody expects to happen, and once it does, your whole world is shattered.”
Brewer says the best thing for a victim of sexual assault to do is to seek help either through counseling or through an advocate.
There are additional resources available:
Multnomah County Victims' Assistance Program: Provides support during the reporting of sexual assaults and referrals to victim services and resources: 503-988-3222. http://mcda.us/index.php/protecting-victims-families/victim-assistance-program/
Call to Safety provides access to advocacy services, including confidential peer support, information and referrals to community resources: 24 hour crisis line: 503-235-5333, or 1-888-235-5333.
Project UNICA - (Proyecto UNICA): Provides access to advocacy services for Spanish-speaking survivors of domestic and sexual violence. 24 hour crisis line: 503-232-4448, or 1-888-232-4448.
Additionally, the Portland Police Bureau's WomenStrength, GirlStrength and BoyStrength programs provide free self-defense classes and personal safety workshops to people around the Portland area.
To learn more information about these programs, call 503-823-0260 or visit http://www.portlandonline.com/police/womenstrength
If you are a victim of a sex crime and had sexual assault kit collected, you have an option to know the status of your sexual assault kit. Please call 503-823-0125 or email roseproject@portlandoregon.gov.
