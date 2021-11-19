Portland Police Chief Lovell thanks council for added funding to bureau, looks ahead to hiring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell shared his support for the Portland City Council's decision to add funding back to the bureau.
The council unanimously approved that budget this week, which will dedicate more than $7 million to hire more officers, purchase body cameras and invest in public safety.
"We're grateful to the city council for their unanimous decision to provide additional funding to the police bureau," Lovell said.
Chief Lovell said this is a good first step for the bureau.
Now he says the focus is on hiring.
He says the bureau is in the process of hiring background investigators.
These employees check employment history, credit status, criminal history and a range of other pieces in the hiring process.
Lovell says in the last budget cut, the bureau had to lay off a number of positions who help with the hiring process including the bureau's recruitment manager.
Getting these people on board the chief says will help in processing other applicants looking to work for the bureau.
The chief also says the bureau's wrapping up interviews on Friday of officers who've applied for the Focused Intervention Team (FIT).
He says 46 applied for 12 officer spots.
Lovell is hopeful the selection process will be done by the end of the month and the team can be up and running in the new year.
"This is dangerous work, probably more dangerous than it's been in a long time," Lovell said. "So we want to make sure we give folks the opportunity to get comfortable working together, make sure they have the opportunity get to train together and have some contact with FIT COG, the Focused Intervention Team Community Oversight Group."
In light of the council approving funding for body cameras, the chief says he supports that, and says officers want body cameras as well.
"The body camera piece it takes time, there's still policy things we have to work through, there's still technology pieces to that puzzle that have to be sorted out," Lovell said. "The good news is we've had a jumpstart on that for a little while, we looked at body cameras years ago we had money set aside for a pilot so some of that upfront work is done. Even some of the community conversations around it. But it does take time and some of the stuff around body cams is still subject to negotiation too."