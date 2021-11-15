Portland police chief, union president share concern for officers after suspects fire shots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two suspects are still on the loose after shooting at Portland police officers Saturday night while running away from them.

Police said at around 5:30 p.m., officers tried to stop a car near Northeast 92nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street for a wanted suspect. Officers popped the tires with spike strips, but the two people inside - a man and woman - got out and ran away into the neighborhood while firing gunshots, requiring the specially-trained Special Emergency Reaction and Crisis Negotiation Teams to come out.

No officers were hurt but at least one of those bullets hit a patrol car, and police found many shell casings.

"There’s a lot of things that are difficult about being involved in a circumstance like that especially when the person is still outstanding. Obviously, you’re concerned about your coworkers, you’re concerned about your community. You’ve gotta call your family and you figure a lot of police officers, their family may be at home watching the news or tucking their kids into bed," Portland Police Association President Sgt. Aaron Schmautz said.

Sgt. Shmautz said anyone firing at police is willing to do anything to escape, putting officers and people in the area at risk. He said this comes during a scary time for law enforcement, with six officers killed across the country in the last six days, and as an Oregon State Police trooper is fighting for his life after being hit by a fleeing suspect Thursday.

"My heart goes out to those officers and also their families; it’s just a very scary deal for all of us," he said.

As for what happened Saturday night, Portland police Chief Chuck Lovell shared a statement, saying he’s appalled and outraged by these acts of attempted murder: "Please rest assured there is currently a very active investigation being spearheaded by the bureau’s homicide unit. I expect to be able to release more in the near future. Until then, please know we are doing everything we can to ensure these dangerous suspects will be held accountable in a court of law. Facing one’s mortality can be traumatic and jarring. Last night was a challenging situation, but as usual, bureau members met it with the courage and dedication they’re known for."

Anyone has information on about the case or suspects is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-318162.