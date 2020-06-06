Portland police confiscate weapons at Chapman Square

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating a report that five people may have attacked someone in Chapman Square on Saturday.
Officers say they confiscated several weapons from those people which included knives, a slingshot with marbles, multiple canisters of mace, multiple batons, a hammer and handcuffs.
The individuals were kicked out of the park and the weapons were taken as evidence.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
