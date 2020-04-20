PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – You may be staying mostly indoors right now, but thieves are not. Portland police continue to see catalytic converter thefts in the city.
“I went out and the car started making this rattling sound and so I assumed, oh you know, I haven’t been driving it as much, something, like, fell somewhere,” said Carissa Zubricky, who lives in northeast Portland. “I really wasn’t expecting it to be quite so serious at first.”
Someone stole the catalytic converter from under her car last week. Zubricky said from her Nextdoor, she learned it’s happening to others in her neighborhood, too.
“I’m really upset,” she said.
“It kind of died down at the start of this when everything went on lockdown in March, and then we started hearing from customers that, like, little batches of catalytic converters would be stolen in different neighborhoods,” said Cale Pelton, shop manager at Atomic Auto in northeast Portland.
Pelton said a catalytic converter contains expensive metals inside it, making it a target for thieves.
“We had a couple of them stolen one night and we timed them on the video, and it took the guys taking them, who obviously knew what they were doing, about four minutes a car,” said Pelton.
A four-minute crime that he said usually costs car owners more than $2,000 to replace.
“Just getting it fixed at an exhaust shop could cost anywhere from $900 to $1,500, and who wants to be spending extra money they don’t need to at this time?” Pelton said.
But he said people can buy what’s called a skid plate for about $350 to help deter the crime.
“It goes underneath the car and it’s a piece of aluminum that adds more time, so anyone trying to steal the catalytic converter will look at that and move on to the next one that doesn’t have it,” Pelton said.
For Zubricky, she’s most likely moving on to a new car.
“My insurance has told me, basically, they think the cost to repair the car is probably about the same as the car is worth at this point,” Zubricky said.
“I really had no plans to be on the hunt for a car,” she continued. “I don’t know how many places that have car listings that are still open or how much I really want to be going out into the world to try and find them.”
Portland police said people should park their car in a garage or well-lit area when possible.
