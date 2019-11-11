PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon are seeking the public's help to solve a 2015 deadly shooting of a man in North Portland.
Portland police officers responded to the report of a shooting at North Vancouver Avenue and Fargo Street around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2015.
Officers said they arrived to find Laray William Seamster, 26, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but died shortly after his arrival.
Witnesses told police two younger black males were involved in the shooting and ran away from the area, possibly leaving in a silver vehicle.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
