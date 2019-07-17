PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are seeking the public’s help to identify a shooting suspect Wednesday.
Police said the suspect shot and injured a woman in southeast Portland.
On April 23, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Southeast 146th Avenue and Stark Street around 8:42 p.m.
Officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene and found a woman in her 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment for serious injuries.
The victim and her boyfriend were sleeping in their car when an unknown person fired multiple shots into the vehicle, according to police.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime .
Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
