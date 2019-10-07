PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help in solving a north Portland homicide.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 9500 block of North Burr Avenue on October 7, 2013, at approximately 2 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Donte' Al-Wa'Keel Young dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Officers talked with a number of witnesses at the scene and learned that a large group of people fled the area before police arrived. Detectives believe these witnesses may have information critical to the investigation.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
