PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An exciting night at Rip City Wednesday night ended with Blazers fan Mason Virnig feeling more ripped off when he got back to his car.

“I opened my car door, and it almost looked like there was foam in the car door, and it turned out it was shattered tampered glass all over the place,” Virnig said.

Virnig shared a photo with FOX 12 showing the smash-and-grab he said happened here Wednesday night along Northeast 6th and Oregon Street. He said several other fans returned from the game to find they too, were victims.

“As a Blazers fan it was just sad to see that and then come back and see your car broken into, you almost feel helpless, you feel violated,” Virnig.

It’s this kind of petty crime that’s on the rise in Portland, according to police data.

Overall, the bureau said that reports of property crime have gone up about 5% this year compared to last and is up nearly 7% since 2019.

And criminal justice professor – and former Hillsboro police chief -- Ronald Louie said the spike could really be much higher.

“When you have people perceiving there’s a lack of consequence and lack of response, we do have people that just stop reporting (crime) or don’t report it.”

Virnig said he did file a report, but he doubts an officer will ever look at.

“No way and I don’t think anyone has faith that they’re going to go look at a police report for what could be considered petty vandalism,” Virnig said.

Not during a time when the city is dealing with record shooting and murders and the police’s budget has been stripped, leading to fewer officers and slower response times.

Louie said that alone will push up crime.

“The lack of response stays in the heads of the people who feel emboldened because they feel can feel anonymous because when the police don’t respond, they are anonymous,” Louie said.

“The more people are anonymous, as they commit their crimes, the more you’re going to see those crimes. It’s a vicious circle s and that’s what we’re seeing in Portland,” Louie added.

Thief uses car for smash and grab in NW Portland break in PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A burglar used a car to break down the glass doors of a business in Portland’s Pearl District on October 17 around 6:00 a.m.

As for Virnig, he said he’ll now only support his Blazers from the couch.

“What I ended up doing was calling and canceling the tickets that I had because I don’t see where that’s worth it,” Virnig said.

According to Louie, lack of prosecution is a big piece of the puzzle too.

If criminals think they won’t get caught or in trouble, then they’re more likely to break the law.