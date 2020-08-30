PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An unlawful assembly was declared Sunday outside the Penumbra Kelly Building after police say numerous items including rocks were thrown at officers.
At around 8:30 p.m., a gathering began at Laurelhurst Park, located at Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast Stark Street. The crowd, estimated at 150 people, then marched to the Kelly Building, located 4735 East Burnside Street.
Police said there were several vehicles that were supporting the marchers by blocking traffic. Officers warned the drivers to move their vehicle. When they did not, police said the drivers were arrested and their vehicles were towed.
According to police, many people in the crowd were wearing heavy protective gear, including helmets, gas masks, goggles, and external armor. Some carried shields and reflective squares, which were used to reflect police lights back toward officers.
People in the crowd began throwing rocks, eggs, and other items at officers who were stationed far back in the parking lot of the Kelly Building, police said.
Some of the items thrown struck and damaged police vehicles.
Officers gave verbal warnings to the crowd to stop throwing projectiles or be subject to arrest.
After numerous warnings, and with more items thrown at officers, police declared an unlawful assembly at 10:40 p.m. The crowd was told over loudspeaker to leave the area to the west or be subject to arrest, citation, and/or the use of crowd control agents.
Only a few people complied with the direction, police said. Officers then began to move the crowd and made several arrests.
Police said two people who were arrested were in possession of loaded handguns. Other arrestees had knives, rocks, and at least one person had an expandable baton, according to police.
Over the course of a couple of hours, police said some people repeatedly returned to the Kelly Building and more arrests were made.
By 1:30 a.m., most of the crowd had left the area.
Police said no crowd control munitons or tear gas was deployed by officers. The Portland Police Bureau was assisted by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police.
Sunday nights protest comes after a deadly shooting occurred in downtown Portland during dueling protests.
FOX 12 spoke to a man who said that even after what happened on Saturday, he felt he needed to be there.
Kwame Ture said the goal is to get rid of institutional racism and abolish police, so he can’t take a day off. He told FOX 12 he does worry about violence.
“It does worry me a lot but if it's gonna happen, it's gonna happen. I can’t control it and the way I look at it is, it’s better to die on my feet then spend one more day on my knees, so I’m here,” said Ture, Co-Founder of One Love #BLM.
On Sunday night, a total of 29 people were arrested.
Police said two juveniles were arrested:
- A 17-year-old, unknown residence, charged with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree disorderly conduct
- A 15-year-old, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and an arrest warrant.
The following people were booked into the Multnomah County Jail:
- Fnu Solo, 30, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Kendall Womack, 33, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Carson Lafond, 30, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, and resisting arrest.
- Kristopher Donnelly, 26, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, and federal arrest warrant.
- Moriah Greathouse, 27, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Samual Saxton, 26, of Newberg, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Brandon Sanchez, 23, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Wolfgang Taylor, 19, of Portland charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Dana Early, 43, of Kelso, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Dillan Grantham, of Mammoth Lake, California, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- John Chierichetti, 24, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Katrina Walker, 25, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Katherine Sherman, 35, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Tazi Cooper-Cobert, 30, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Charles McIntyre, 26, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Ellayna Morris, 36, unknown residence, charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Milton Waldrop, 24, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Riley Winegarden, 23, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Alexander Wilson, 26, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Patti Lebouef, of Coos Bay, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
- Isaac Schott, 22, of Salem, charged with interfering with a peace officer and unlawful possession of a firearm.
- John Dixon, 27, of Portland, charged with assaulting a public safety officer, third-degree escape, second-degree disorderly conduct, and interfering with a peace officer.
- Carly Ballard, 34, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Linden Kalwitter, 33, unknown residence, charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Cory McCracken, 28, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Chloe Bernard, 20, of Portland, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, and resisting arrest.
- Jackie Welburn, 31, of Medford, charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer.
