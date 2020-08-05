PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police declared a riot after a crowd gathered outside the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct Wednesday evening.
The building is located in the 700 block of Southeast 106th Avenue.
Just before 10 p.m., a riot was declared, and police told the crowd to disperse to the north immediately.
Police said anyone who did not comply with the order may be subject to citation or arrest and the use of crowd control agents and/or impact weapons, and also tear gas.
A FOX 12 crew at the scene said protesters started to pull plywood off the doors at the building and then banged on the glass doors with hammers, trying to get into the building, and that’s when a riot was declared.
When the crowd did not disperse, tear gas was used.
FOX 12 spoke with one man who lives nearby and came out when he heard the commotion. He got caught up in the tear gas.
“I’ve never experienced anything like that. It’s messed up to do to people... it’s horrible. They should not ever do that,” he said.
Police said they have reason to believe an explosive device had been left outside the East Precinct. Officers closed the area of Southeast Washington to Southeast Cherry Blossom Street on Southeast 106th Avenue. They also closed the property of Floyd Light Middle School and the East Portland Community Center.
Just before 11 p.m., protesters started heading back to the precinct and were being pushed to the east.
Earlier Wednesday evening, a group of about a couple hundred protesters marched from Floyd Light Park to the East Precinct.
Police said criminal activity was occurring in the crowd and told anyone who was there to peacefully protest to leave the area.
Protesters were chanting outside of the building here on SE 106th Ave. Some were spray painting security cameras. Portland Police then warned the group @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/KcValgi5DP— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) August 6, 2020
