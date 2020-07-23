PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Once again, demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Portland Wednesday night to demand change in policing and racial injustice.
More than a thousand people gathered downtown outside the Justice Center and Federal Courthouse. Protests in Portland have be ongoing since late May following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Around 9:15 p.m., Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler appeared and addressed the crowd. He held a listening session with protesters asking him questions. "I think it's important for me as the mayor and the police commissioner to be out here where people are demonstrating here are their concerns, not only about the federal government, but also about our local,” Wheeler said.
After over an hour with the crowd, which included him getting tear gassed by federal officers, Wheeler left the demonstration.
Portland police said soon after Wheeler’s presence, some protesters began throwing flares and other incendiaries over the fence along the west side of the Federal Courthouse.
Over the next 45 minutes, the group continued to throw flammable material as well as incendiary devices over the fence, eventually starting a large fire.
Fire burning right now within the fence erected around federal courthouse. At least a dozen people on the steps, some throwing boxes on the fire. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/HAOpKFtfzD— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) July 23, 2020
Police said others breached the fence or kicked and shook the fence. Federal officers exited the courthouse to disperse the crowd.
By 12:24 a.m. Thursday, police said “a large animated group remained at the fence surrounding the Federal Courthouse.”
One protester “disregarded the fence and encroached through the portico to a door of the Federal Courthouse.” They then threw an item on fire into the courthouse, police said.
After that act, federal officers came out to address the crowd.
Just after 12:30 a.m., Portland police declared a riot “due to the violent conduct of the large group creating a grave risk of public alarm.” With the PPB sound truck, officers told protesters to leave the area, but police said most the group did not.
According to police, after the riot was declared, people remained outside the Federal Courthouse for several hours.
During the early morning hours, police said Molotov Cocktails were thrown at the federal building, along with hundreds of projectiles.
Meanwhile, multiple fires were lit in the area surrounding the courthouse, which included heavily wooded areas in the parks and trash receptacles on neighboring blocks.
Police said multiple vandalisms occurred, including fire hydrants that were opened, which wasted several hundred gallons of water into the street.
At least one assault was reported, police said.
After a while, protesters dispersed from downtown.
Police said the only time PPB officers were present in the overnight demonstrations was when they declared the riot and used the sound truck.
PPB said its officers didn’t engage with protesters otherwise and did not deploy any tear gas.
No arrests in connection with the protest were made by Portland police.
