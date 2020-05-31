PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For the third day in a row protesters took the streets of downtown Portland leading to two arrests on Sunday night.
Portland police declared the demonstration a civil unrest after protesters began setting of fireworks and launching “aerial mortars” at officers at 11:30 p.m. People were told to leave the area or be the subject of force.
At 10:45 p.m., Portland police caused confusing by saying protesters had broken windows at the federal courthouse and had set fire inside. Minutes later, police said no one was able to get inside.
Participants were protesting against police brutality and have remained peaceful so far. It's not clear where the marchers were headed, but they stopped near the Justice Center at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Main, where many were down on one knee.
Protesters have taken a knee and are chanting “Black lives matter” at the Justice Center. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/cKraalNmOH— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) June 1, 2020
The protest started at Laurelhurst Park, where people were holding up signs that read, “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace.”
Portland police had said the leaders of the demonstration were continuing to encourage people to remain peaceful.
The protesters then started marching away from the park along East Burnside, chanting George Floyd’s name.
Some protesters stopped to chant “Say his name, George Floyd” at police officers along E. Burnside. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/CiK4DqaTCV— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) June 1, 2020
Police said it appeared the demonstrators were heading toward the former Southeast Precinct on Southeast 47th Avenue and Burnside and that they will maintain the safety and security of their building.
Later, police said a “significant amount” of demonstrators were near the former Southeast Precinct.
PPB is encouraging peaceful assembly tonight. Our liaison officers are working with organizers of the demonstration at the former SE Precinct to encourage them to continue to march. Traffic motors are standing by to help facilitate a safety route.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 1, 2020
Some protesters did end up marching west along Northeast Halsey Street. They took a knee at about 8 p.m. during a moment of silence for Floyd.
Protesters then continued to march west on Burnside Street and crossed the Burnside Bridge. Police thanked participants for remaining peaceful.
