PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police declared an unlawful assembly for the second night in a row on Tuesday.
Police say a crowd of people started blocking Southwest 3rd Avenue near the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse around 9:00 p.m.
Around 10:00 p.m. police said a large group had begun walking downtown and some started breaking windows at local businesses. Shortly after that an unlawful assembly was declared and police started making targeted arrests.
Some of the damage occurred at a Starbucks location that had a window broken and was spray painted over.
The unlawful assembly on Tuesday follows one that was declared on the eastside of the city on Monday.
Both events come after multiple riots and another unlawful assembly in the past week in Portland.
April 17: PPB: Unlawful assembly declared outside east precinct; no arrests made
April 16: Police: Two separate marches block traffic in Downtown Portland, one declared riot; 3 arrests made
April 13: Riot declared at PPA building; 1 arrested on arson charge
April 12: Riot declared at Kelly Building after protesters gather in east Portland
