PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters once again gathered outside the ICE building in Portland, and an unlawful assembly was declared late Wednesday night.
About 200 people assembled at Elizabeth Caruthers Park in south Portland, and then marched to the ICE building, located in the 4300 block of Southwest Macadam Avenue, around 10 p.m.
The Portland Police Bureau said several in the group carried shields and wore helmets, gas masks, and body armor.
According to police, within minutes of the crowd’s arrival at the Ice building, some blocked traffic on Southwest Bancroft Street and were seen spray painting and vandalizing the building.
A person disabled a camera affixed to the ICE building by shooting a paintball gun towards it, police said.
Federal officers exited the building and tried to clear the crowd from the property.
PPB said while federal officers stood and faced the crowd, lasers were aimed at their eyes by members of the group.
At the same time, others were seen throwing projectiles such as eggs, bottles, and rocks at the federal officers and one officer was hit with a rock. The rock struck the officer’s leg, injuring them.
The speaker of group is telling people not to throw things but we’ve seen a few eggs thrown at federal agents. @fox12oregon #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/I5DydOFtUO— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 27, 2020
At that point, an unlawful assembly was declared.
To those gathered near SW Bancroft and SW Bond:The gathering has been declared an unlawful assembly. All persons near SW Bancroft and SW Bond must disperse by traveling to the NORTH immediately.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 27, 2020
PPB said warnings were announced over loudspeaker, telling the crowd to leave. If they did not, they would be subject to arrest and/or the use of crowd control munitions.
After several warnings, police said most of the crowd remained outside the ICE building. PPB officers then began to disperse the crowd and a couple of arrests were made.
During crowd dispersal, PPB said rocks were thrown at officers.
Around 11:35 p.m., police said the group began walking back to the ICE building. Another series of warnings was announced over loudspeaker, reminding the crowd an unlawful assembly was still declared.
While the group approached the ICE building, PPB said “a couple targeted arrests” were made by its officers.
During this round of arrests, PPB said a crowd member sprayed pepper spray at officers and a fire was started at South Bond Avenue and South Gaines Street.
After the targeted arrests were made, PPB said its officers disengaged and people in the group continued to throw rocks at officers.
Police said about 50 people returned to the outside of the ICE building, then slowly dispersed over the next couple hours.
While PPB said its officers did not use control munitions, federal officers did. No tear gas was used.
Police said they made 11 arrests:
- Robert Baxter, 26, of Reno, Nevada, was charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Sara Oram, 42, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Rebecca Abrams, 28, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Ivan Canizal Almanza, 21, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon.
- Austin Atkin, 25, of Reno, Nevada, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Noah Wilkes, 21, of Corbett, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Greyson Wade, 20, of Happy Valley, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Daniel Traficano, 33, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Tracy Molina, 47, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Brenden D. Churchwell, 31, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Kevin Phomma, 26, of Portland, was charged with interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment and unlawful use of mace/pepper spray
Earlier Wednesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler held a news conference to discuss the city’s “recovery and resilience.”
“We need to end the nightly violence and implement much needed police reforms, demanded by our community,” Wheeler said. “We must do both.”
The ICE building has been the location of several protests this past week. A riot was declared outside the building on Aug. 19 and an unlawful assembly was declared there the following night.
