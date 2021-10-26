PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the Lloyd District neighborhood.
On Tuesday at 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check call at Northeast Lloyd Boulevard and Northeast 11th Avenue. When they arrived they found a deceased adult male.
An initial investigation suggests suspicious circumstances. The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.
If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective William Winters William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466 or Detective Jason Koenig Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889.
More information will be released when appropriate.