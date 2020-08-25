Portland police discuss types of calls going unanswered during nightly protests and riots

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say for months, protests have impacted their ability to respond to some high priority calls, and now, they’re showing what types of calls police struggle to get to each night.
The Portland Police Bureau posted a video to their Facebook page Tuesday, which shows an interview with Sgt. Joshua Silverman that PPB says was filmed on Friday night. That’s the night a riot was declared outside the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct.
In the video, Silverman discusses the calls that are coming in that police are not able to respond to because of the riot.
“We’re only going to calls where people are actively being hurt, or there’s an active disturbance where people are physically in danger," Silverman said in the video. "Short of that, we’re not going to the call."
The post says that Silverman was just one of four patrol units able to respond to calls that night, as everyone else was assigned to the riot and crowd control.
Silverman, in the video, also goes through several specific calls that are waiting in the queue, but won’t have an officer assigned for hours.
“We have six to seven street racers doing donuts in a business’ parking lot," Silverman said. "We have someone who was a victim of a hit and run and because they have dyslexia, they’re unable to fill out the online report, so they need an officer to come in person to take that."
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell addressed the long wait times for victims of crime on Tuesday. He says the number of calls that go unanswered each night will vary.
“I’ve seen as many as 80 calls holding," Lovell said. "We’ve had calls holding upward of 20-something hours depending on the staffing."
PPB @ChiefCLovell is addressing media on a wide range of topics regarding protests in Portland. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/b98tnbdjiq— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) August 25, 2020
Lovell says many patrol units are getting called in to help with crowd control, sometimes leaving just a handful of units to respond to other calls.
With PPB’s resources stretched thin, some political leaders, including President Donald Trump, are calling on the state and the city to ask for help from the National Guard. Lovell says with partnerships through OSP and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, he doesn’t think the National Guard is needed.
“I think right now, we’re in a place where I feel like we can handle the crowd control with our partners, but if that decision’s made down the road, that’s a decision that gets made above my head,” Lovell said.
Lovell also says that resources are getting stretched thinner with more than 50 people retiring in August. He says that each night, PPB tries to split officers between protests and patrol as best they can.
You heard it loud and proud and clear. The Portland Police are hamstrung, they can't protect or serve the greater population. BUT they don't need the national guard. Your life, your property, and your rights are forfeit. Perfect time to rape, rob, murder, home invade and create mayhem! Go for criminals, you have a free ride.
