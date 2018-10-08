PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland police dog helped find a suspected burglar hiding in a crawl space early Monday morning.
Officers responded to a reported burglary call in the 9200 block of North Whitaker Road just after 3 a.m. and arrested the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Patrick K. Plamondon, according to police bureau.
Responding officers say a security system at the building had been activated.
Plamondon was arrested without incident. Investigators say he caused a significant amount of damage to the building and other property inside the business.
Plamondon was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail, where he faces charges of burglary in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.
