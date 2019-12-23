PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau announced Sunday night that it is enhancing patrols following a series of shootings.
The bureau reported that recent shootings in Portland have been determined to have a “gang nexus.”
On Sunday morning, police responded to three shootings in the city; one in the Lloyd neighborhood and two in southeast Portland.
Following the shootings, PPB announced the bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team will engage in enhanced patrols due to “an increased concern about retaliatory gun violence.”
Additionally, police said the team will coordinate with law enforcement partners including the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, Multnomah County Parole and Probation, the United States Attorney's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Oregon Youth Authority, East Metro Gang Enforcement Team, and the Office of Youth Violence Prevention.
For 2019, police said they have received, on average, a report of a shooting a day.
PPB stated “The recent upswing is of concern, especially going into the holiday season. Gun violence can result in death, serious injury, and life changing trauma to those targeted and also those in close proximity. Gun violence in furtherance of gang activity begets further violence. The Gun Violence Reduction Team and community partners will work together to attempt to curb this violence, but they need the community's help.”
The bureau did not say where exactly in the city the patrols will be enhanced.
Police are asking anyone with information about gun crimes in the city to contact the bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.
If anyone witnesses a gun crime in progress, police say to call 911.
