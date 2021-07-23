Portland Police, FBI to increase patrols in downtown Portland this weekend

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The FBI will join forces with the Portland Police Bureau on the streets of downtown Portland this weekend, as the City of Roses kicks off a weekend of welcome back events.
Portland Police say officers want to try and do everything they can to help people feel safe, especially after a shooting last weekend in downtown.
"People are going to see more police officers downtown," Sgt. Kevin Allen said. "We're going to have members of our Enhanced Community Safety Team in uniform, in patrol cars actually patrolling the downtown core which is not something we typically do."
Sgt. Allen says the increased presence will include on duty patrol officers who will move from other precincts to help in downtown as well as ECST officers and the FBI.
"Their focus is going to be high visibility, be seen let the community know that we're there to try to make people feel safe," Allen said. "And if unfortunately a gun violence incident occurs they'll already be on duty, they'll be here they can respond quickly."
The FBI told FOX 12 agents will be wearing identifiable clothing this weekend as they work in partnership on the streets of Portland.
Sgt. Allen says the bureau which is in the midst of a staffing crisis, is going to do everything it can with the resources it has available.
"If there is a major incident then obviously we're going to have to shift resources again," Sgt. Allen said. "You know we do this a lot, it's not unusual for us to shift resources throughout the city based on the greatest need."
Portland Police say the lower priority calls may not be answered until resources are available, and if possible people should report incidents online. You can report those here,
Given everything the city's been through from violence and protests to an alarming increase in shootings, FOX 12 asked Portlanders how they feel about their safety and if the city is ready for a reopening celebration.
"I think it's needed in some respects, I think the people need to you know celebrate the good things. But on the other hand with all of the destruction it's hard to say," Caron Harter said. "I've worked downtown through all of the protests, my sister's a security officer. I feel safe I do. I see enough police officers, I see enough security people."
"I think that for me right now the benefits of being able to have that celebration are worth it as long as people are being considerate, safe taking what precautions we can," Portland resident, Olivia Johannson said.
