PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help to return a stolen stamp collection to its owner.

PPB said on Sunday, an officer responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 1300 block of Southeast 14th Avenue. The officer found three men in a vehicle. One had a felony warrant for burglary and was arrested. The other men were released pending further investigation.

PPB found the men had a large stamp collection in several binders, manila folders and booklets. Officers determined the stamps were likely stolen and seized as evidence. Officers haven’t been able to determine who the stamps belong to. They are asking for the public’s help to determine the owner.

If you have any information about who owns the collection, you’re asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attn: Central NRT and reference case number 21-311885.