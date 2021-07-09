PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said a missing and endangered man has been found safe.
PPB said 64-year-old Phillip Bratcher has been found safe at another medical facility.
Bratcher left Portland Adventist hospital at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He did not return home after he left.
Police said Bratcher has mental and physical health conditions and may be confused or have no memory. He may be using the Tri-Met system, but does not have any money. He also may be in the Parkrose Neighborhood along Northeast Wygant Street, as he believes he lives there.
On Wednesday just before noon, officers responded to a welfare check involving Bratcher in the 7900 block of Southeast Aspen Summit Drive. Bratcher had an immediate need for medical attention and was taken to Portland Adventist.
Bratcher is six feet tall, 250 pounds with long salt and pepper hair and a beard.
If you have seen him, you’re asked to call 911. If anyone has non-time sensitive information about this case, please e-mail missing@portlandoregon.gov.
