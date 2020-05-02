PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a 19-year-old man after an attempted traffic stop turned into a short pursuit in southeast Portland on Friday.
Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team conducted a patrol in the area in southeast Portland when officers tried to pull over a car near Southeast 127 Avenue and Start Street around 7: 40 p.m.
According to police, instead of coming to a stop, the car drove off.
The car was in a business parking lot a short distance away. Officers coordinated a search with the help of a K-9 unit, they found the suspect.
Officers learned a .9mm handgun had been discarded on a search path. They also learned that the suspect had hit another car before it was found in the parking lot.
Faisal Osman, 19, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with reckless driving, fail to perform duty of the driver and attempting to elude police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
