PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you get pulled over by Portland Police, you may soon find yourself on camera.
The Portland Police Bureau is renewing their efforts to equip body cameras on their officers.
A good chunk of funding for the project is already set aside. Four years ago, under then mayor Charlie Hales, the city council awarded over $800,000 dollars to put more cameras in police cars, but the bureau decided to use the money for body cameras instead.
After putting more money aside two years ago, the bureau now has over $2 million dollars for the project and they are trying to figure out the right policies to put in place.
The big policy questions include: When should the cameras be turned on? When should they stay off? How long should the recordings be kept? Will officers will have access to the recordings before writing reports or responding to internal affairs inquiries?
Assistant Chief Chris Davis said the conversation about body worn cameras has changed over the years.
Now, it’s not just about holding police accountable and using the footage for evidence.
“We’ve seen that conversation shift a little bit because people have raised some privacy interests too that we need to be able to address in our policy with body worn cameras. What we’re looking for is a balance,” Assistant Chief Davis said.
He said, by waiting, Portland has learned some of the successes and the mistakes other agencies have made.
Beaverton and Portland State University officers already wear cameras. Oregon State Police, Hillsboro, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are now starting their body camera programs.
The bureau will be holding some community engagement sessions and they hope to spend about six weeks building body cam policies to propose to the city council.
The bureau hopes to get a pilot program started this summer and they hope to fully implement the body cameras sometime in 2020.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
