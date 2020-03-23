PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is taking an “education-first approach” regarding Gov. Kate Brown’s newest executive order on the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Brown directed everyone in Oregon to stay home to the maximum extent possible. Numerous businesses were also ordered to close and public gatherings of any size were banned by the governor.

According to the executive order, failure to comply could result in a Class C misdemeanor citation.

Police in Portland said they will first attempt to educate violators, while doing so from six feet away, as directed by social distancing guidelines.

“Every effort will be made to gain voluntary compliance with the Governor's order and provide a warning,” according to a PPB statement.

If people do not listen to an officer’s direction, they will be subject to a criminal citation, however police said that is a last resort and “the public is highly encouraged to be aware of the order and voluntarily comply.”

Any business owners who are violating the order will also be given a warning and the opportunity to get in compliance. The governor’s order Monday listed businesses that have been directed to close, including malls, gyms, salons and theaters.

Other businesses are allowed to stay open, as long as workers can telecommute or maintain safe social distancing of six feet.

Community members are urged to refrain from calling 911 about social distancing measures. If there is an identified safety issue related to the governor’s order, people should call non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-333 so the appropriate response can be determined.

For more, go to https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/covid19

