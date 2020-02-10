PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified the 25-year-old driver who died when he crashed into a semi on the Glenn Jackson Bridge.
Emergency crews responded to the Glenn Jackson Bridge at Government Island at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators said the driver of a car crashed into the back of a semi-trailer. The driver of the car, Yevgeniy L. Kovalenko, 25, of Gresham, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said nobody else was in his car.
The truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
On Monday, police said speeding is believed to be a key contributing factor to the crash, but the investigation is ongoing. There have been no arrests or citations in this case.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
