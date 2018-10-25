PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the 28-year-old man who was stabbed to death in the Old Town area Thursday morning.
An officer responded to a welfare check in the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Northwest Everett Street at around 2:15 a.m. It was reported that a person was lying on the sidewalk and street.
When the officer arrived to the scene, he noticed the victim was injured and requested emergency medical personnel. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Officers determined the death was suspicious-in-nature due to information learned at the scene.
By Thursday afternoon, police identified the victim as 28-year-old Tyler A. Chism of Portland. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Chism's death was a homicide caused by a stab wound.
Detectives said they do not believe there is an immediate danger to the public in relation to this case.
No other details, including possible suspect information, were released Thursday.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Homicide Detail are leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about the investigation should contact Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319, Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762, Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov
