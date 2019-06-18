Portland police ID man, woman who died in rollover crash on NB I-405

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified two people who died in a rollover crash last Thursday night on Interstate 405 near the Highway 26 exit.
According to police, 55-year-old Mark James Herr, of Hillsboro, and 54-year-old Tonya Lee Smith, of Buxton, were ejected from the vehicle while it was rolling over.
It is not clear who was driving the vehicle at the time of the single-vehicle crash, according to officers.
The crash occurred around 9 p.m. and blocked all lanes of northbound I-405 for several hours.
Investigators last week said preliminary information suggests the driver over-corrected while merging.
Traffic investigators would like to talk with anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to it. Officer Phillip Maynard can be reached at 503-823-2216.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.