Portland police ID pedestrian hit by SUV in deadly downtown crash

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a pedestrian who was hit by a driver in downtown Portland and later died.
78-year-old Lowell W. Gibson, of Portland, was hit by a driver in a Chevrolet Traverse near Southwest Salmon Street and Southwest Park Avenue just after 7 a.m. Friday, according to officers.
Gibson after the crash was rushed to an area hospital, where police say he later died from his injuries.
Gibson was crossing Southwest Park Avenue in a crosswalk when the driver hit him while driving in reverse, according to police. The driver remained on scene after the crash and the SUV was seized as evidence.
The Major Crash Team continues to investigate in cooperation with the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.
Anyone with information about the crash investigation is asked to contact Traffic Investigation Unit Officer Phillip Maynard at 503-823-2216 or Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov.
