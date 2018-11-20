PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police identified the victims from a double murder investigation on Tuesday.
Officers said the investigation began on Monday when they found an unconscious woman lying on the sidewalk under the Morrison Bridge..
The victim was identified as 70-year-old Carol L. Horner, of Portland.
Officers also responded to a second death around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday where they found a man lying on the sidewalk at the mid-span of Burnside bridge.
The victim found on the Burnside Bridge was identified as 51-year-old Brian E. Hansen, of Vancouver.
A medical examiner said both victims died of homicidal violence as a result of gunfire.
The suspect 26-year-old James J. Barquet was arrested on Tuesday.
Anyone with information about these cases should contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449, Vince.Cui@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774, Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991, Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov or Detective James Lawrence at James.Lawrence@portlandoregon.gov.
