Portland police identify 23-year-old driver who hit semi, died on I-84

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a 23-year-old driver who died last week after crashing into a semi-truck on Interstate 84 near 181st Avenue.
Magdiel Itai Chacon-Sanchez was found dead at the scene, which occurred in the westbound lanes of traffic Friday night, according to officers. Police say Chacon-Sanchez hit the semi-truck from behind.
All lanes of I-84 westbound at 181st Avenue were closed for several hours while investigators were on the scene. The semi driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
No other details have been released. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Traffic Investigator Phillip Maynard at 503-823-2216.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
